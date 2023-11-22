  • Menu
Women play key role in keeping family healthy

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy
Highlights

  • Collector S Dilli Rao participates in the Mahila Aarogya Vikas programme
  • The programme was jointly organised by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Trust and Vikasa Tarangini

Tadepalli: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao participated in the Mahila Aarogya Vikas jointly organised by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Trust and Vikasa Tarangini at Vijayakeeladri Devastanam at Sitanagaram in Tadepalli here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said that women play a key role in the keeping the family healthy and said that it is only women who protect the family values. He said that women particularly in the middle class families go to any length for the welfare of the family. “They even neglect their health for the welfare of family and they do not even reveal their ill-health to the family members,” he said.

He said that it is everyone’s responsibility to take care of women’s health. The country will develop only when the women are happy and healthy. He said that he is happy to learn the China Jeer Swamy Trust had decided to conduct medical tests to two lakh women in the two Telugu states to make them healthy.

The medical team from corporate hospitals has conducted tests on 500 women and given them necessary medicine. Noted industrialist Gokaraju Gangaraju, Vijayawada police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, deputy police commissioner Ravindranath, programme coordinator Madhavi Ravindra, ashram organiser Puranam Venkatacharay Swamy, Raghunadha Swamy, Vithal Babu and others participated.

