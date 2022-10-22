Women safety is top priority: CM YS Jagan to cops

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the police personnel to accord utmost priority for maintaining law and order, safety of women and children and the oppressed. Addressing the police fraternity after taking the salute at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day here on Friday, the Chief Minister said the government will stand by the police in performing their duties with dedication. He cited the government's decision to present YSR Achievement Awards to five constables in this regard. He paid floral tributes by laying a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial.

Protection of women and children should be the top priority and this should never be forgotten, he said. Lauding the police for bringing down the investigation period of crimes against women from 164 days in 2018 to 42 days now, he observed this speaks of the efficiency and accountability of the police department. He said that orders were issued to fill up 6,511 police vacancies and this includes the vacancies in AR Battalions in Chittoor, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Rajamahendravaram districts. Home guards will get reservation in filling up these vacancies. With the filling of these vacancies, the police personnel would be able to get weekly-offs.

The Chief Minister said that Maoism has come down in the state as the fruits of various welfare schemes have been successfully reaching every nook and corner of the state including tribal areas. Number of crimes has also come down after the police created awareness and introduced modern methods and technology in lodging complaints.

Observing that 16,000 women police are staffing the village and ward secretariats, he said the set up of Disha police stations and public prosecutors in all districts are playing lead role in reducing the crime rate against women. More than 1.17 crore registrations on the Disha app have already been completed.

He appreciated the police saying that Disha police saved women in 1,237 instances acting swiftly on receiving calls while registering 2,323 cases in response to complaints on Disha app that recorded 23,039 calls. Director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy, addressing the gathering, said that the police department is marching forward using technology with the initiative of the Chief Minister. He recalled that the Disha app and the ACB app which are receiving tremendous response.

The DGP said the cyber data centre in the state was linked to all states to prevent online cyber crimes. A training centre to deal with cybercrimes was set up at Anantapur. Referring to recent loan app harassments, the DGP said that a standard operating procedure was developed to nab the culprits of loan app harassment cases and campaign was taken up in a big way to bring awareness among people on loan apps misdeeds. He said 85 accused were nabbed in 75 loan app cases reported so far.

On illicit liquor, the DGP said 80 per cent villages got relief from ID liquor brewing and rehabilitation was provided for the villagers. The police destroyed ganja crops in 7,500 acres in Andhra-Orissa border areas and driving the tribals to shift to alternative crops by supplying seeds. The DGP thanked Chief Minister for extending cooperation for effective functioning of police. He said 11 policemen lost lives in the state while discharging duties.