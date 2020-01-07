Women should aware of Disha Act: Joint Collector Gouthami

Kadapa: Joint Collector M. Gouthami has stressed the need of women should aware of Disha Act introduced by the state government.

Addressing after flagging off rally along with district SP KVVN Anburajan here on Tuesday after bitter experiance by a woman by culprits in Telangana state, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated serious steps to prevent sexual attacks on women by introducing Disha 2019 Act.

The joint collector urged the women to immediately inform the police through 112, 181, 1098 when ever they are in danger.

The joint collector also has stressed the need of bringing awareness over the necessary of informing the police through above numbers in the interest of rescuing themselves whenever they facing trouble with antisocial elements.

She said following directions of the government administration will organize rallies awareness camps across the district throughout month by considering January as Disha Month.

ICDS PD Padmaja, RDO Malala, Municipal Commissioner Lavanna and others were present.