Women told to be courageous to overcome obstacles
Srikakulam: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, B Karuna Sri, an environmental engineer with the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), shared her inspiring life journey. She recounted how her entire education was completed in government schools and colleges, and how she overcame numerous challenges to reach her current position.
“Courage is essential for women to overcome obstacles, stay focused on their goals, and persevere through difficult times,” Karuna Sri said.
She further said, “Courage can be physical or moral: physical courage confronts physical pain, while moral courage does what is right in any situation. In today’s world, we can only move forward by letting go of fear,” adding that shedding fear will also reduce discrimination against women in society.
Karuna Sri acknowledged that women are balancing careers with family responsibilities. She urged women to become more aware of laws protecting women’s rights.