Women's Day celebrated at VSU

Women’s Day celebrated at VSU
Nellore: The Women’s Wing and National Service Scheme (NSS) have jointly organised International Women’s Day on a grand scale at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) campus on Friday.

Dr V Sujatha (DMHO, Nellore) attended the programme as chief guest, while VSU Registrar Dr K Suneetha and VSU Finance Officer ChV Chamundeshwari attended as special guests.

Dr V Sujatha emphasised key issues such as women’s empowerment, health awareness, and career development and highlighted importance of self-confidence, continuous learning, and financial independence for women to progress in all fields. Dr K Suneetha encouraged girl students to set goals, work hard, and achieve success. She motivated them to demonstrate their abilities and take on leadership roles in today’s society.

Later, Dr V Sujatha and ChV Chamundeshwari were felicitated in recognition of their contributions.

