Women’s empowerment at core of NDA agenda: Savitha

Penukonda: BC welfare minister S Savitha said women’s economic independence and self-employment are central to the NDA government’s agenda. Speaking at an interaction with Self-Help Group (SHG) members at the TDP office in Penukonda, she reviewed the progress of women’s empowerment initiatives and various welfare schemes. Prior to the meeting, she visited stalls set up by SHG members and appreciated their products and entrepreneurial efforts.

The minister noted that SHGs continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening the socio-economic standing of rural women and directed officials of relevant departments to accelerate the implementation of all livelihood and welfare programmes targeted at women.

During the session, SHG members shared their concerns and suggestions, and the Minister assured them that every issue linked to women’s welfare would be addressed with utmost seriousness.

Savitha stated that the NDA government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to fulfilling every promise made to the public. She highlighted that pensions have been enhanced, free gas cylinders are being provided under the Deepam scheme, Rs 15,000 per child is being extended to mothers, free RTC bus travel has been made available to women, and farmers are receiving Rs 20,000 under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme.

She added that the government is correcting administrative lapses from the previous regime while simultaneously advancing both development and welfare.

As part of the programme, substantial financial support was extended to beneficiaries under multiple schemes. Through Sri Nidhi loans, Rs 18.06 crore was provided to 1,974 members, while bank linkage under the Social Investment Fund enabled the disbursement of Rs 138.46 crore to 1,413 beneficiaries. Under the Seed Capital scheme, Rs 55.10 lakh was released to 141 members.

Farmer Producer Groups received assistance amounting to Rs 1.03 crore, and under the OSSCF scheme, Rs 24.50 lakh was distributed to 49 beneficiaries.

The event saw active participation from DWMA project director Narasayya, Sagara Corporation chairman Venkataramana, various corporation directors, district and mandal-level officials, women leaders and numerous SHG representatives.