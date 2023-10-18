Women’s Federation should be strengthened: JC Ketan

Anantapur: Joint Collector Ketan Garg has directed the officials of concerned departments to strengthen Women’s Federation.

On Tuesday, he inspected bulk milk cooling centre at Rotarypuram village in Bukkarayasamudram mandal. He inquired as to how many farmers are ready to supply milk to Amul Dairy in the village under Jagananna Pala Velluva Scheme, how many litres of milk is likely to be collected and so on.

After inspecting the quality of bulk milk cooling centre, the Joint Collector inquired about when the necessary equipment will arrive at the centre and other details.

Earlier, Joint Collector Ketan Garg inspected automatic and gauge station set up in Rotarypuram village and inquired how the equipment working there.

CPO Ashok Kumar Reddy, DCO Prabhakar Reddy, Animal Husbandry Department JD Subrahmanyam, AD Ratnakumar, MPDO, Tahsildar and others accompanied the Joint Collector.