Women’s panel chief stresses importance of legal awareness

Nandyal: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Shailaja reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to women’s safety and empowerment during an awareness seminar at the PGRES Hall in Nandyal Collectorate on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of laws like the POCSO Act, she emphasised the role of One-Stop Centres in supporting victims of abuse. The event, organised by district collector Rajakumari Ganiya, saw participation from officials of women and child welfare, health, and allied departments, along with college students.

Dr Shailaja noted that the Women’s Commission is actively raising awareness at the grassroots level, particularly among students and minors, to prevent crimes against women.

She observed that Nandyal reports fewer complaints compared to other districts, with the commission taking suo motu action in serious cases. Field visits and outreach campaigns are also conducted in areas reporting harassment or exploitation, focusing on mental, physical, and emotional abuse.

District collector Rajakumari Ganiya outlined the district administration’s efforts to bolster support systems for women and children since Nandyal’s formation as a new district.

Initiatives include setting up of child care homes, District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), and One-Stop Centres. She reported a significant decline in child malnourishment due to field interventions and ongoing efforts to curb child marriages and adolescent pregnancies through inter-departmental awareness and legal enforcement.

Additional SP Jawali said the police department is committed to women’s safety, urging students to stay vigilant against cybercrime and utilise tools like the Shakti app. He encouraged reporting harassment through women’s help desks available at all police stations.

The event featured a photo exhibition by the ICDS department, showcasing government welfare initiatives. Commission members, ICDS officials, students, and representatives from related departments attended.