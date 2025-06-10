Women’s panel slams ‘dehumanising’ media analysis

VIJAYAWADA: “Dehumanising women in the name of media analysis is a heinous act,” declared Dr Rayapati Sailaja, chairperson of the State Women’s Commission on Monday.

She further asserted, “Strict action is imperative against those who deliberately and insultingly spoke about women in the capital region.”

The chairperson’s strong remarks came during a press conference held here, where she condemned a recent media analysis that disparaged women residing in and around Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

During the conference, Dr Sailaja emphasised that insulting women is an unacceptable approach. She highlighted that under the guise of freedom of expression, the humiliation and ridicule directed at women in the capital region cause them immense distress. She clarified that these offensive remarks are not limited to women in the capital region but extend to all women across the State.

Dr Sailaja alleged that the previous administration fostered a ‘poisonous culture’ of ridiculing women on various media platforms and subjecting them to mental harassment. She lamented that for the past five years, despite women in the capital region taking to the streets for justice, protesting, and seeking assistance from the police and the Women’s Commission, their pleas went unheeded, leading to further suffering.

She attributed the removal of the previous rulers from power to the women’s collective vote, a response to this neglect. She criticised that such statements were causing additional distress to women in the capital region who had hoped for a better future with the change in government, underscoring that the previous rulers’ negative attitude towards the capital region persists.

Expressing regret, Dr Sailaja noted that a particular media channel not only exhibited narrow-minded views towards women but also engaged in hate-mongering conversations. She found it concerning that neither the individuals involved nor the channel management has responded appropriately to the issue thus far.

She stated that the Commission would urge the government to take strict action against analysts, journalists and channels that mislead society in the name of journalism.

Furthermore, Dr Sailaja informed that the Commission would submit petitions to the Press Council of India and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, requesting action against TV channels broadcasting such indecent content. She affirmed that the Commission has taken this matter suo motu and will make every effort within its purview to achieve justice.

She also expressed satisfaction with the police’s response regarding the legal actions initiated in this matter. She added that cases have already been registered in several locations against those who made these statements and those who supported them. Dr Sailaja concluded by stating that the Commission would fight until justice is served for women in this matter and sought the cooperation of the media and the journalists present at the conference.