News

Women’s role key to family’s progress: MLA Arani

  • Created On:  11 March 2026 8:34 AM IST
Tirupati: Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) celebrated International Women’s Day here on Tuesday. About 1,000 women participated in the event.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu who attended as a chief guest stressed that women’s role is key to family progress. He commended RASS for empowering 72,000 women through saving groups.

AP Greenery and Beautification Chairperson M Sugunamma highlighted RASS 45 years of service for women welfare.

RASS Secretary Dr S Venkatarathnam said under the RASS 120 women members received autos for self-reliance. Later elderly women received free hand fans, bedsheets, hearing aids, and wheelchairs.Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, Union Bank GM Srinivas Kumar, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, RASS Joint Secretary Mamatha, Director Nagaraju were present.

