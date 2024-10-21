Women’s safety goes for a toss: MLC

Visakhapatnam: Expressing concern over an alarming rise in crimes against women in the state under the coalition government, YSRCP women’s wing president and MLC Varudhu Kalyani came down heavily on the state government for its lack of action and apathy in preventing violence against women.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the MLC said the alliance government failed to protect women. “Within four monthsof TDP’s governance, safety measures for women have been neglected gravely.

The recent brutal murder of a girl in Badvel wherein a 16-year-old girl was set ablaze by a jilted lover could have been prevented if the Disha App was active,” the MLC said, demanding immediate implementation of the Disha in the state.

The MLC warned that if women’s safety continues to be taken for granted the way it has been taken in the state at present, protests would erupt with the support of women associations and public.

Further, Kalyani slammed the Home Minister V Anitha and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan for remaining silent on these issues, despite making tall promises to prioritise women’s safety. She highlighted multiple incidents, including the assault of women in the Home Minister’s own constituency and disappearance of girls in the recent past. Recalling the previous government’s efforts, she mentioned that the establishment of Disha app, specialised police stations and women’s courts had significantly contributed to women’s protection. She stressed that a similar environment should be created for women by the alliance government.