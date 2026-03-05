Women’s sports, games begin

Vijayawada: Women’s sports and games commenced with enthusiasm at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Wednesday as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations. The event was organised by the APNGGO Association Women Employees’ Wing to promote fitness and well-being among women government staff. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, along with NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, APNGGO State President A Vidyasagar, General Secretary DV Ramana, Women’s Wing Chairperson Nirmala Kumar and Convener P Madhavi, formally inaugurated the sports meet.

The dignitaries released balloons into the air to mark the commencement of the competitions. Addressing the gathering, Ravi Naidu described the initiative as commendable and said such sporting events help energise women employees and encourage them to move forward with renewed enthusiasm. He observed that the smooth functioning of governance systems depends largely on the efficiency of employees and stressed that their physical and mental well-being is vital.

Several women representatives, including K Sivalila, V Shantishree, B Janaki, M Saraswati, B Vijayashree, Ch Nagamalleswari, S Divya, V Surekha and P Tulasiratnam, participated in the programme.