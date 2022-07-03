Work hard to realise long-term goals, students were told by AS Dinesh Kumar

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar told the students to never think of poverty as an obstacle to them, but to be creative in their approach to achieve their goals.

He advised them to utilise the technology to reach their goals, and take suggestions and advice from the teachers for their higher education.

The Collector invited 28 students from the Zilla Parishad High Schools at Pernamitta, Jammulapalem and Tallur to participate in the 'Coffee with Collector' programme at his residence in Ongole on Saturday. He interacted with the students and inquired about their hobbies and interests, their family backgrounds etc.

He asked the students to keep a special focus on their interested fields and work hard to achieve progress. They should also develop an awareness of society. The collector asked them to become good citizens, keep their aim high and strive to achieve their long-term goals right from the student stage. He assured to support them throughout and promised to create awareness among the parents.

The collector received an autograph from a girl, who presented him a bouquet of artificial flowers personally made for him. He presented English language learning books to the students as part of the motivation programme.

DEO Vijay Bhaskar, Sarvashiksha Abhiyan CMO Kondareddy, ACMO Rajani, headmasters Srinivas, Ajay Kumar, Pramoda and others also participated in the programme.