Work hard to strengthen Congress says Sharmila

APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy asked the party activists to strive hard to strengthen the party in Tirupati district and bring back its past glory.

The party's newly appointed office-bearers including State president Bala Guravam Babu, vice-president Dodda Reddy Ram Bhupal Reddy, city president Gowdapera Chittibabu and State committee member Thamatam Venkata Narasimhulu met Sharmila at the PCC office in Vijayawada and discussed with her the activities to be taken up for strengthening the party in Tirupati district.

