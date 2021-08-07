Work on pressure tunnels commences at Polavaram

Polavaram: Setting a foot forward towards the major work on Polavarm Project, excavation work on hydroelectric power station pressure tunnels was started by Megha Engineering Company (MEIL) at the project site on Friday

Following the State government's decision to expedite the work on the crucial 960 MW hydropower plant in the Polavaram, the work on the crucial pressure tunnel was commenced, according to a communiqué from MEIL.

Every year, 3,000 TMC water goes waste into the sea. This is much higher than the water consumed in the erstwhile combined State of Andhra Pradesh. If this water is utilised, Andhra Pradesh has the potential to develop and move forward in all sectors.

The Polavaram Project will store 194 tmcft, once construction is completed. Out of this, 120 tmc is used for hydropower generation and irrigation purposes. The remaining 70 tmc is stored. The 120 tmc can be used for cultivation and drinking water needs of the people in the Godavari river basin, especially in the East and West Godavari and Krishna districts.

The Polavaram project will help cultivate 10.5 lakh acres of land under the right and left canals. To stabilise this, water is used for the power generation by the Polavaram Hydroelectric Power Station. Godavari water storage opportunities are non-existent elsewhere except at Polavaram project. Although there is storage opportunity at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage but it is very small.

The State is likely to have a surplus due to the electricity generated in Polavaram. If it is sold the revenue could also be generated.

Referring to the specialties of the hydroelectric station, the MEIL claims that the Polavaram hydroelectric power station is being built with a capacity of 960 MW of hydroelectric capacity through 12 vertical Keplan turbines with a capacity of 80 MW each. For these, 12 pressure tunnels have to be dug. Each tunnel is 145 meters long and 9 meters deep. These will have 12 generator transformers, each with a capacity of 100 MW. For the power project, a 206-metre-long approach channel, 294-metre wide, will have to be dug.

The Genco officials on Friday inaugurated the excavation of the most important pressure tunnels.

Genco SE-S Seshareddy, EE's A Somayya, C Hanuma, Electrical EE Y Bhimadhana Rao, Water Resources Department EE Pandurangarao, MEIL (Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd) vice-president Rangarajan, GM Muddu Krishna, AGM Kranti Kumar, and coordinator Tagore Chand were present on the occasion.