Work on to restore power in 24 hours: Minister

Bhimavaram (West Godavari district): Energy minister and West Godavari district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Thursday said the government was working on a war footing to restore power supply in cyclone-affected areas within 24 hours.

He toured cyclone-hit areas and inspected damaged power poles, roads and agricultural fields in Palakollu, Bhimavaram and Narsapuram. He assured people that the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would support all affected families.

At a review meeting with officials at the Bhimavaram collectorate, the minister assessed power restoration, crop damage, drinking water supply, road repairs and sanitation measures.

The cyclone had caused preliminary losses of around Rs 500 crore to the state’s power infrastructure, he said. A final assessment would determine the actual damage.

About 1,700 personnel were involved in restoration work, with another 500 staff being mobilised from the state’s three power distribution companies. An additional 500 electricity workers from Telangana were also assisting in the operations.

In West Godavari district, around 3,700 power poles had been damaged, affecting electricity supply in nearly 400 villages. Narsapuram, where the cyclone made landfall, and neighbouring villages suffered extensive damage. The minister directed officials to replace damaged poles, repair snapped wires and restore transformers quickly. He asked them to shift teams to other affected areas as soon as work was completed in one location and ensure adequate supplies of poles, transformers and other equipment.

He also instructed officials to arrange alternative drinking water supplies wherever power outages disrupted village water systems. Sanitation drives should be taken up in waterlogged areas to prevent disease outbreaks, while essential commodities should reach affected families without delay. The minister directed agriculture and horticulture officials to assess crop losses from Thursday and submit a report to the government. He assured farmers that the government would stand by them.

Officials were also asked to clear fallen trees and electricity poles from roads and complete repairs quickly. Departments concerned were told to work together and remain in the field until power, drinking water and road connectivity were fully restored. The minister cautioned against complacency merely because the cyclone had weakened.