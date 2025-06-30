Work smart to win 2029 polls: Naidu to TDP cadre

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday exhorted his party leaders and cadre to not only work hard but also work smart as ‘winning 2029 elections is my plan’.

Addressing TDP’s ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders and others at the party office here on Sunday as part of ‘Suparipalana - Tholi Adugu’ (The First Step in Good Governance) campaign, Naidu stressed that TDP should remain in power beyond 2029 to continue development. Citing Singapore's example of prolonged single-party rule, he claimed that the state would have been on a rapid development path had TDP won in 2019. The Chief Minister further said that the state would aim to become a national innovation hub backed by industry and welfare synergy.

According to him, the state government signed several investment-related MoUs that would generate 8.5 lakh jobs. Global corporates such as Google, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), LG Electronics, and ArcelorMittal are among those who will be investing in the state. "Investors believe in Andhra Pradesh's stability and potential," said Naidu, highlighting Cognizant Technology Solutions, Jindal Group, and others setting up units in Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions.

Naidu stated that growth would be achieved in backward areas through aerospace, defence, and food processing units, ensuring job creation and equitable regional industrial development across multiple sectors.

On the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ campaign marking the first anniversary of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, he urged party leaders and cadre to actively engage with the public for a month and showcase the state government's welfare and development initiatives implemented in the last one year.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of effective communication. "The government has undertaken numerous positive initiatives in the last year. These must be explained to the people," he asserted.

According to him, the party prepared an action plan for a month-long, door-to-door campaign involving party leadership and cadres to disseminate information about the government's achievements. Naidu also urged leaders to be accessible to the public, stating, "the more accessible you are to the people, the more they will support you. Working is one thing; being available to the public is another."

He also called for accountability, stating, "let's be accountable to the people. If there are mistakes, let's correct them."

Naidu said that he was conducting various surveys to gather real-time information from the ground and assess the performance of MPs and MLAs. “Only those who work hard will get positions,” he said.

Naidu accused the YSR Congress of running deliberate smear campaigns, citing fabricated stories around murders, attacks, and false allegations on governance. He instructed party leaders to counter these narratives boldly, stressing that while highlighting welfare work is vital, exposing the opposition's alleged conspiracy-driven propaganda is equally important.