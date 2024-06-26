Work with accountability, transparently, govt staff told

Vijayawada: Minister for housing, information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy has urged the government employees to work with accountability and transparency in order to achieve the objective of the state government.

He said the government is working with a planning from day one for the development of the state and welfare of the people. He spoke to the APNGOs association leaders at his office here on Tuesday. TheAPNGOS association leaders met the minister to congratulate him on assuming the office as the minister of housing, information and public relations.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthasarathy suggested that the employees work with co-ordination to take the benefits of the welfare schemes to the people within 100 days of the formation of the government. Alleviation of poverty is possible when the government employees perform efficiently, he said and added that they had seen the incidents and the rule of the previous government in the last five years. He said the government needs the support of the employees to get recognition in the country in the next five years.

Referring to the pending issues of the government employees, Parthasarathy said the government would resolve their problems so that they can happily perform their duties. He said the government is ready to resolve the financial and non-financial issues of employees and suggested that the employees’ association leaders convey the message to all employees.

The minister requested employees to give support to the government to meet the objectives regarding creating infrastructure facilities set by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He underlined the need for collective efforts for the industrial development of the state and to enhance the living standards of the people.

APNGOs association state president K V Siva Reddy, general secretary Chowdary Purushottam Naidu, NTR district president A Vidya Sagar, NTR district secretary Mohammed Iqbal, associated president P Ramesh, vice-president Ramakrishna and other leaders met the minister Parthasarathy and greeted on assuming the charge.