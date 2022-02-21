Work with unity for development, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy tells corporators

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy suggested corporators to work in unison for the development of Ongole town and warned of taking stringent action if they start groups between them.

The Minister held a meeting on the implementation of development and welfare programmes in the town, with the corporators from his party at his residence in Ongole on Sunday. Addressing them, the Minister announced that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has granted Rs 409 crore to address the drinking water problem in Ongole Municipal Corporation. He said the government is ready to sanction more funds for the development works soon. He asked the corporators to focus on identifying local civic problems and resolve them as the public has shown greater confidence in them.

Balineni advised that each of the corporators should strive hard to keep the confidence, which the public had on them. Stating that he will cooperate in resolving the problems related to the development of the town, the Minister asked them to bring to his notice, if they found any issues. He warned corporators not to resort to group politics and informed them that the party will not forgive and even suspend them if required.

Minister Balineni announced that he will visit divisions and will do surprise inspection in the town and will initiate action against negligent officials and staff. Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Deputy Mayors Velanati Madhava Rao and Vemuri Suryanarayana, Municipal Commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi and YSRCP corporators also participated in the programme.