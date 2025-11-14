Working to make the state No 1 investment destination, says Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his government is working with a clear goal of making Andhra Pradesh the country’s number one investment destination. A day before the Global Partnership Summit begins, the Chief Minister led an intense round of engagements with investors, diplomats, and industrial groups, underscoring his administration’s renewed commitment to economic expansion and global outreach.

Naidu held over 15 meetings from morning till late evening, meeting business leaders, investors, and ambassadors from Taiwan, Italy, and other countries. The discussions focused on expanding industrial opportunities across Andhra Pradesh’s key sectors — including energy, logistics, food processing, and manufacturing. He highlighted the state’s strong infrastructure, investor-friendly governance, and emerging connectivity through ports, roads, and railways.

“I am working with the mission to make Andhra Pradesh the number one state in investments,” Naidu said after a series of investment proposals were signed. “It is gratifying that such a large volume of investment commitments has come in even before the CII summit begins. The government will ensure quick approvals and land allocation for all projects. There will be no delays in any department,” he assured.

The Chief Minister urged ambassadors to encourage industries from Taiwan and Italy to explore Andhra Pradesh as a manufacturing base, citing the state’s coastline, mineral resources, and strategic port network as major advantages.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh’s new energy policy is already producing strong results, attracting massive interest from domestic and global investors. The energy sector alone accounted for more than two-thirds of the total investment commitments, driven by the state’s push toward green and renewable energy development. “There are immense opportunities in green energy here. AP is poised to become a clean-energy leader,” he said.

Naidu emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s growing strength in logistics and technology-led manufacturing. With a 1,000-km coastline, multiple ports, and improved multimodal connectivity, the state is positioning itself as a logistics hub for eastern and southern India. He added that new “innovation clusters” such as Space City, Drone City, and Electronics City are being planned to accelerate industrial transformation.

The Chief Minister also pointed to opportunities in horticulture, aquaculture, and food processing, particularly in coastal and rural regions. “Our government is working with the motto of ‘one family, one entrepreneur’ — we want every idea and innovation to find a platform in Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said.

During the day’s meetings, Balaji Action Buildware presented a Rs1 crore donation cheque to support the state’s Anna Canteen initiative, symbolizing what officials described as “industry’s growing partnership with inclusive development.”