Workshop held to enhance science teaching for high school teachers

Visakhapatnam: In a significant initiative to strengthen practical teaching methods in science education, a workshop was held here on Tuesday.

Organised by GITAM, the workshop was conducted as part of the ‘let us do Science’ (LuDoS) with the support of the Department of Science and Technology – National Council for Science and Technology Communication (DST-NCSTC) and Department of Education, Visakhapatnam.

Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Education B Vijay Bhaskar urged the teachers to inspire students through hands-on experimentation and practical models, making science more engaging.

Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT), AP state president Joga Chandrasekhar Rao highlighted the significance of practical learning, encouraging teachers to promote experimentation and independent discovery rather than relying on rote memorisation.

Renowned scientist and Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awardee KS Krishna underscored the vital role of teachers in shaping young minds. Speaking on the role of technology in modern education, S Arun Kumar, dean, GITAM School of Technology, Computer Science introduced the use of simulations, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) to safely conduct complex experiments, enhancing interactive learning experiences.

The event reinforced the institution’s commitment towards experiential learning by equipping high school teachers with advanced teaching methodologies, fostering a new generation of scientifically curious students.

Among others, District School Educational Officer, Palnadu L Chandrakala attended the workshop.