Workshop to boost India’s quantum talent

Tirupati: The Quantum Knowledge Cluster Tirupati (QKCT) at IIT Tirupati began its first national hands-on workshop on Quantum Computing, Quantum Algorithms and Quantum Information on Tuesday, marking an important step in building India’s quantum talent pool. The two-day programme is supported by the SAMGYNA Quantum Communication Hub at IIT Madras under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) of the Department of Science and Technology. C-DAC is participating as the knowledge partner.

QKCT, India’s first regional quantum knowledge initiative, aims to work closely with institutions across Andhra Pradesh to promote learning, research and outreach in the fast-growing quantum technology sector. The workshop aligns with national priorities under the NQM and the Andhra Pradesh government’s vision for the proposed Amaravati Quantum Valley.

The event is coordinated by Dr Arijit Sharma and Dr Aravinda S from IIT Tirupati, along with Dr Sambuddha Sanyal from IISER Tirupati. Their collaboration with C-DAC brings participants hands-on exposure to quantum simulation tools and algorithm-development platforms used in advanced research.

Over two days, students and faculty will attend expert lectures from IIT Madras, IIIT Hyderabad and C-DAC Pune. Sessions cover a wide range of themes including quantum computing basics, algorithm design, secure communication, error-correction strategies and thermodynamic principles behind quantum systems. Practical modules form a major part of the training, helping participants understand how theory translates into real computational processes.

Around 80 participants from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states have joined the workshop. The programme supports ongoing national efforts to build skilled human resources as quantum technologies move from research labs to real-world applications and future industry deployment.