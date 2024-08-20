Live
Just In
World Bank and ADB delegation meet Chandrababu, discusses Amaravati Development Funding
In a significant development for the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with a delegation from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The discussions primarily revolved around financial assistance for the construction and development of Amaravati.
The representatives from both banks are slated to conduct a site visit to Amaravati, which will continue until the 27th of this month. Accompanying the Chief Minister in the meeting were Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana and high-ranking officials from the Finance Department, emphasizing the state's commitment to advancing the development of Amaravati.
In the recent union budget, the central government has proposed an allocation of Rs. 15,000 crores to support the capital city's development. The central administration is actively engaging with the World Bank to secure these funds, marking a collaborative effort to ensure the successful establishment of Amaravati as a modern capital.