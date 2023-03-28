World Bank team lauds AP performance in 3 projects

Vijayawada: An eight-member delegation of the World Bank led by its Country Director for India, Auguste Tano Kouame called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday and reviewed the progress of projects being implemented with its support.

During the discussions, three projects, Andhra's Learning Transformation (SALT) project, Andhra Pradesh Integrated Irrigation and Agriculture Transformation Project and the Improved Health Services Project came up for review.

While the World Bank team appreciated the way these projects are being implemented in the state, the Chief Minister urged it to conduct a comprehensive study of the changes taking place in educational, agriculture and medical and health sectors.

Detailing the reforms being introduced in these sectors, he asked the team to ensure that the World Bank plays partnership role in the developmental programmes besides extending financial and technical support.

The Chief Minister said that the Government is overhauling the educational system by digitalising the classrooms with Interactive Flat Panels (IFP), taking the GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) in primary education above the national average, developing government schools through Nadu-Nedu to compete with corporate schools, introducing bi-lingual text books, serving nutritious food to students and by implementing a slew of other programmes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, VasathiDeevena, aiming at rolling out more Satya Nadellas from Andhra Pradesh.

He told them that the State has become a role model for the rest of the country with its innovative reforms like RBKs (RythuBharosaKendras), village and ward secretariats and with the development of new sea and airports for infrastructure, implementation of Family Doctor concept, Aarogya Sri and by building 17 new medical colleges to meet the growing medical needs.

Lauding the reforms, Auguste Tano Kouame who is on his first visit to the State assured to cooperate with the state and extend all possible help for the next 25 years in tune with the mission and vision of the Chief Minister.

He said that the welfare measures and development programmes being implemented in the State have made it a role model for other states. He specially appreciated the programmes of support being extended to self-help groups, tele medicine, family doctor concept and said the vision of the Chief Minister has helped the state achieve higher growth rate.

The team assured continued support to the Chief Minister in taking the state forward with his dynamism and foresight.

Besides Auguste Tano Kouame, the team consisted of Sudip Mozumder, Lead External affairs advisor, SAR, Karthik Pental, Education Specialist and TTL For education project, Andrew D. Goodland, Lead agriculture specialist, Hoon Sahib Soh, Practice Manager, MTI, Ms Junko Onishi, Prog leader Human development, Ms Trina S. Haque, Practice Manager, Health Nutrition and Population and Ms Bhavana Bhatia, Programme leader.

Medical and health minister V Rajini, chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, senior IAS officers MT Krishna Babu, Praveen Prakash, Sasi Bhushan Kumar, Satyanarayana, Suresh Kumar and Vinod Kumar were among those present.