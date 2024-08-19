World Bank team to visit Amaravati from today

Guntur: A 10-member World Bank team would visit the State capital Amaravati for nine days from August 19.

It will examine the Detailed Project Reports to be submitted by the AP Capital Region Development Authority for sanctioning the loan Rs 15,000 crore for completing the pending projects of state capital development.

The state government is seeking Rs 15,000 crore loan for completing the IAS officers quarter complexes, MLAs quarter complexes, MLCs quarter complexes, NGOs quarter complexes and for the development of Amaravati.

AP CRDA is preparing a Detailed Project Report for each project for getting the loan which will be submitted to the team. The team will examine the detailed study of the projects and conduct the detailed study.

The state government is giving top priority for the development of Amaravati and decided to complete the quarter complexes and develop necessary infrastructure. The World Bank expressed willingness to sanction the loan to the government.

APCRDA started jungle clearing work in Amaravati.

The World Bank team has visited three days in the state capital Amaravati recently and examined

all the projects in Amaravati.