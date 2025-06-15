Live
World Blood Donors Day observed in Tirumala
Highlights
Tirumala: On the occasion of World Blood Donors Day, devotees voluntarily donated blood at Aswini Hospital in Tirumala on Saturday.
A total of 34 devotees donated blood from 10 am to 2 pm. Ashwini Hospital civil surgeon Dr Kusuma Kumari, deputy civil surgeon Dr Subba Reddy, blood bank medical officer Dr Shobha Rani, head nurse Savitri, and other staff members participated in the programme.
