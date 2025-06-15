  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

World Blood Donors Day observed in Tirumala

World Blood Donors Day observed in Tirumala
x
Highlights

On the occasion of World Blood Donors Day, devotees voluntarily donated blood at Aswini Hospital in Tirumala on Saturday.

Tirumala: On the occasion of World Blood Donors Day, devotees voluntarily donated blood at Aswini Hospital in Tirumala on Saturday.

A total of 34 devotees donated blood from 10 am to 2 pm. Ashwini Hospital civil surgeon Dr Kusuma Kumari, deputy civil surgeon Dr Subba Reddy, blood bank medical officer Dr Shobha Rani, head nurse Savitri, and other staff members participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick