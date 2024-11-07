World class sports complex in Tirupati soon

Tirupati : Chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Animeni Ravi Naidu along with Tirupati TDP Parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, met with Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Wednesday and explained that the new sports policy was aimed at maintaining high standards with the implementation of well-structured plans.

During this meeting, they discussed various components of the sports policy recently approved by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Plans for Tirupati's district sports initiatives were shared, aiming to foster world-class facilities and comprehensive support for athletes.

One of the notable highlights was the proposal for a world-class integrated sports complex in Tirupati district. The Chairman requested the Collector’s assistance in allocating 32 acres for the complex. Additionally, Ravi Naidu sought support for renovation work at Srinivasa Sports Complex with Smart City funds, CSR-backed construction of boundary walls for Srikalahasti’s sports complex and the setup of development committees and Cess funding to advance the district’s sports infrastructure. Stressing the importance of cooperation from administrative bodies, In response, Collector Venkateswar, a sports enthusiast himself, expressed his commitment to propelling Tirupati to the forefront of sports development. “Sports have the power to elevate our state and country’s reputation on a global scale”, he said. The Collector pledged full support in implementing the new sports policy, aiming to make Tirupati a major destination for sports. He also assured complete assistance in providing essential sports facilities and infrastructure.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and District Sports Development Officer Syed Saheb were also present at the meeting.