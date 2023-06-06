World Environment Day: Measures to conserve environment highlighted

Visakhapatnam: Rallies, awareness drives, and plantation programmes on Monday marked the World Environment Day (WED) that focused on encouraging stakeholders to do their part in saving the environment.

As a part of it, deputy chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority Durgesh Kumar Dubey along with chief vigilance officer PSL Swami, member of environmental committee B S Sastry, chief engineer A Venu Prasad, among others planted saplings as a part of the WED celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chairman stressed on working towards this year’s theme ‘Solution to plastic pollution – beat the plastic pollution.’

The APEPDCL celebrated the day with an awareness programme. Participating as chief guest NREDCAP chairman KK Raju said there were about 1.3 crore fuel based vehicles in the State. “To prevent pollution generated from such vehicles, ‘go electric’ campaign is being organised in all the districts. By introducing more e-vehicles, air and noise pollution could be brought down,” Raju said. APEPDCL directors D Chandram and AVV Surya Pratap, CGMs O Simhardri and Suman Kalyani participated in the event.

Marking the day, VMRDA Chairperson Akkramani Vijaya Nirmala planted indigenous saplings, including neem and raavi, at Kailasagiri hill. DFO Shanti Swaroop and officer Shyamala Sivani participated.

On the occasion of the WED, head of project of NTPC Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha was felicitated by District Collector A Mallikarjuna at a ‘Go Green, Breath Clean’ programme organised by Andhra Pradesh Forest Department at Visakhapatnam for the company’s contribution towards spreading greenery, sustainable development, hatching of olive ridley turtles and community based ecotourism project at Ananthagiri. At NTPC Simhadri, various programmes were organised in line with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). SK Sinha administered a pledge and a green awareness walk was organised.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) observed the World Environment Day by planting 50 saplings at HSL Colony. Also, the company organised a cycle rally and a three-day workshop at IIM (V) for senior executives to promote a clean, healthy and sustainable environment on WED. HSL employees were administered a pledge to protect the environment and inspire fellow citizens about the importance of leading an environmentally-friendly life and saying ‘no’ to plastic.

With a focus to build awareness regarding the importance of environment sustainability and highlighting the theme ‘Beat plastic pollution,’ Adani Gangavaram Port conducted programmes. As a part of it, the port distributed reusable cloth and jute bags at various local bazaars and shops in the city.

Aditya Degree College students planted saplings on the occasion at the college campus in Gajuwaka. Principals of the college wings P Pradeep Kumar, M Satya Prakash, vice-principals S Srinu and RR Patrudu, among others exhorted students to consider green initiatives to protect the environment. The NSS unit of the college too participated.

Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, Visakhapatnam Division, and Indira Gandhi Zoological Park jointly organised a programme ‘Meet for environment.’ District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, DFO, Visakhapatnam Anant Shankar, zoo curator Nandani Salaria, Ravi Kiran and other officials graced the occasion and discussed the environmental issues and the importance of conservation.

Visakhapatnam branch of Indian Red Cross Society organised a beach cleanup drive at RK Beach.