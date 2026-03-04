  1. Home
News

World Hearing Day observed

  • Created On:  4 March 2026 8:52 AM IST
Nellore: An awareness programme was organised at Medicover Hospitals, Nellore to celebrate World Hearing Day. The international theme “From Communities to Classrooms: Hearing Care for All” was mentioned on the occasion.:

ENT Specialist Dr Nagendra Kadapa said why ear health is important and how hearing impairments occur “Hearing problems can happen to everyone – the elderly, children, youth, employees. Hearing impairments can occur due to reasons such as prolonged use of headphones, listening to music at high volume, and working in areas with noise pollution.

