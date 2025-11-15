World Heritage Week Celebrations from Nov 19

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Thursday instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the World Heritage Week celebrations, scheduled to be held from November 19 to 25.

The Collector conducted a review meeting with officials from various departments at the Mini Conference Hall in the Anantapur Collectorate on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the celebrations must be conducted strictly as per the schedule.

On November 19, a Heritage Walk will be organised from the Collectorate to the PSK Museum. On November 20, a Coins and Stamps Exhibition will be set up at the PSK Museum.

Further events include poetry recitation competitions on November 21, essay writing and poster making on November 22, miniature art & craft on November 23, traditional district dishes exhibition at the PSK Museum on November 24, valedictory programme at the Collectorate Revenue Building on November 25.

Collector Anand directed all concerned departments and voluntary organisations to coordinate effectively for the successful conduct of the week-long celebrations.

He also instructed that guides be arranged for visitor support. During the meeting, the Collector unveiled the “Eternal Ananta” posters.

Archaeology AD Swami Naik, DEO Prasad Babu, Municipal Commissioner Balaswamy, EE Shakeer, District Tourism Officer Jayakumar Babu, Ladies Club Secretary Padmanabha Reddy, DIPRO Balakondayya, INTACH members Zooturu Shareef Riazuddin, Traffic CI Venkatesh Naik, Discovery Anil Kumar, and others participated.