World Suicide Prevention Day workshop held

Vijayawada: “Mental health is not a destination, but a journey of self-discovery and resilience,” emphasised Dr Pamarthi Krishna Das, Director of Krishna Neuro Psychiatry Centre, while addressing newly admitted students at the “Rippling Hope: Change the Narrative” workshop organised by the IQAC cell of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) in collaboration with MAGIC Youth.

Commemorating World Suicide Prevention Day, the workshop was held on Wednesday at the ALIET campus and brought together mental health experts, educators, and students to promote awareness, resilience, and well-being.

In his keynote address, Fr Bala Kumar Bollineni, Counseling Psychologist and Founder-Director of YES-J, said, “Every student carries within them the potential to overcome challenges. Our role is to nurture that potential and provide the tools for emotional resilience.”

Dr Manasa Kaja, Adult and Child Psychiatrist and founder of Manasa Child Guidance Clinic, spoke about the unique challenges faced by engineering students.“The transition from school to college can be overwhelming, but with proper support systems and awareness, students can thrive academically while maintaining their mental wellness,” she noted.

The workshop featured two interactive sessions for first-year students. P Gnaneswar, Clinical Psychologist from Indla’s Institute, led “Breaking the Myths: Understanding Mental Health”, which tackled common misconceptions and normalised conversations on mental health through activities like a “Myth or Fact” quiz and reflection exercises.

Angeline Bhaskar, also from Indla’s Institute, facilitated “The Student Experience: Academic Stress & Mental Wellness”, where students participated in the “Pressure Cooker Exercise” to identify stress triggers and explore coping strategies.

ALIET Director Fr Joji, Principal O Mahesh, Dr Candy, IQAC coordinator, Dr Susmitha, Dr Samuel, Lokesh, and others were present.