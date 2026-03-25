World TB Day observed

Kurnool: Marking World Tuberculosis Day, District Medical and Health Officer Dr L Bhaskar formally inaugurated an awareness rally by flagging it off with a green signal in Kurnool on Tuesday.

The rally commenced from the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Collectorate premises and proceeded to the New Clinical Lecture Gallery at Kurnool Medical College. Following the rally, a formal programme was organized in the presence of Dr K Chitti Narasamma, Principal of Kurnool Medical College; Dr K Venkateswarlu, Superintendent of Government General Hospital; Dr CSK Prakash, Superintendent of State Cancer Institute; Dr SMD Jafrulla, DCHS; and other senior officials, along with medical staff, TB centre personnel, and students from government and private nursing colleges.

The programme began with floral tributes and lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Dr Robert Koch, the scientist who discovered tuberculosis. An awareness seminar followed, where speakers emphasized the importance of early detection and timely treatment of TB.

It was highlighted that Kurnool has achieved a leading position in sputum microscopy testing, enabling early diagnosis. Experts urged the public to remain vigilant, undergo testing at early stages, and adhere to prescribed treatment protocols to effectively control and eliminate the disease.