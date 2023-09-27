World Tourism Day Today: Essay writing, quiz competitions held for students

Srikakulam: Various events were organised at different schools and colleges across the district on Tuesday on the eve of the World Tourism Day.



Essay writing and quiz competitions were organised at schools and colleges to create awareness among students on tourism and its importance.

At Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu Municipal (TPM) High School in Srikakulam city, competitions were organised for students by the Headmaster and teachers of various subjects and prizes were distributed to winners. On the occasion, tourism club members explained about the tourist spots across the district and appealed to people to maintain clean environment at the tourist destinations.

Essay writing competitions were conducted for tourism and history students at various government and private degree colleges across the district. At B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) campus at Etcherla near Srikakulam, various awareness events were organised by the students and lecturers of Arts Colleges. They explained that tourism is one of the key sources for revenue generation for governments and there is a need to allot funds for improvement of facilities at tourist spots.