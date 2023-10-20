WUWA urges Centre to set up KRMB office in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Water Users Welfare Association (WUWA) and Ayacutdars of Andhra Pradesh has requested Gajendra Singh Shekhawath, Minister for Jalshakti, Government of India, New Delhi, to set up the Krishna River Management Board office in Vijayawada, as it is presently located in Krishna delta region, the heart of Andhra Pradesh. The Association said that it was learnt that the Principal Secretary for Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, informed the Chairman, Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) that 10,000 square feet office space is provided for KRMB office at Visakhapatnam and requested to shift KRMB office from Hyderabad to Vizag at an early date.

The Association in its letter to the Union Minister said as per the Section 85(2) of AP Reorganisation Act 2014, headquarters of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) shall be located in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh.

The Association further said initially the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decision to shift the headquarters of KRMB to the Vijayawada and requested the Ministry of Jalshakthi to shift the KRMB headquarters to Vijayawada. The Association said Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh government wrote a letter to the Union government in this regard also.

Accordingly, the Union Ministry of India instructed the Chairman, KRMB to identify a building for functioning of KRMB office in Vijayawada.

As per the instructions, some efforts were also made by KRMB authorities for finalisation of premises in Vijayawada. However, the same was got delayed. Later, the State government informed the KRMB that the headquarters of KRMB would be stationed at Vizag city, the welfare association stated. Subsequently, the Government of Telangana raised objection on the proposed shifting of KMRB to Vizag stating that Vizag is not in Krishna basin and it is located 618 kms from Hyderabad.

Water Users Welfare Association president Alla Golapakrishna Rao on Thursday said since inception of KRMB, several representations were submitted by farmers welfare organisations stating Vijayawada was on the banks of river Krishna and geographically centrally located in the Andhra Pradesh and it is well connected by Road, Rail and Air for monitoring the various projects located in both party States by the officials of KRMB and the office of KRMB should be located in Vijayawada city.

Aalla Gopalakrishna said it is more convenient for Ayacutdars and the final water beneficiaries for apprising their day-to-day issues to KRMB. He further said, “We are constantly pursuing our genuine plea with the authorities of KRMB for a positive response. The same are awaited so far.”

The recent decision of Andhra Pradesh government over shifting KRMB office to Vizag shall be re-examined keeping in view of the pros and cons of functional difficulties in monitoring/operation of projects and its water regulations from distant place (Vizag) in a long run. Further, the head quarter should be well within the jurisdiction of KRMB to do justice/safeguards the rights of Ayacutdars. Members of Welfare association met in Vijayawada and discussed the need for setting up KRMB office in Vijayawada.