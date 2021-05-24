Yaas cyclone alert sounded in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: The district administration sounded cyclone Yaas alert on Sunday. As per IMD reports, the cyclone would have its impact mostly on Odisha and West Bengal states. As Srikakulam located closely to Odisha state, the district administration issued cyclone warning on sea coast mandals in the district.

To mitigate damage, concerned officials and staff have been alerted by the district collector J Nivas on Sunday through teleconference.

The Collector directed the officials to prepare all measures to restore normalcy if required like supply of safe drinking water, restoration of power supply, supply of medical kits, organisation of relief camps and asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea and directed them to procure essentials at mandal level supply points.

"Cyclone Yaas is expected to have less impact on Srikakulam but we have to alert in advance to mitigate damage" the Collector explained to officials concerned during teleconference.

He also asked the officials to follow Covid protocol in making arrangements to prevent its spread. Officials of agriculture department were asked to inform farmers through their field staff for protection of summer crops from the cyclone damage.

Forest and fire department officials were asked to arrange all required tools to clear road traffic if necessary in case of fall of trees. Control rooms were arranged in all 11 coastal mandals and Tahasildar's offices in the district to monitor situation till landfall of cyclone.