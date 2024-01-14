  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Yadava community welcome Eluru MP ticket to Sunil Kumar Yadav

Yadava community welcome Eluru MP ticket to Sunil Kumar Yadav
x
Highlights

The YSR Congress Party has allocated the Eluru Parliament ticket to Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, who belongs to the backward class.

The YSR Congress Party has allocated the Eluru Parliament ticket to Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, who belongs to the backward class. This decision has been welcomed by the leaders of the Yadava community in Eluru district, who express their joy and believe that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again proven himself.

The leaders of the Yadava community held a press conference at the Eluru District Yadav Sangam office, where they expressed their support for Karumuri Sunil Yadav, who comes from a respected political family. They believe that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to allocate the ticket to a Yadav candidate shows his faith and trust in the BCs, especially the Yadavs.

The leaders also mentioned that the Eluru parliamentary constituency has historically been dominated by upper castes, and there has been no record of allocating a seat to any BC leader of the ruling party in the past. They believe that Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav's candidacy will bring new enthusiasm among the Yadavs in the district. The leaders of the Yadav community have called upon all Yadavs in the district to work together and garner the support of BCs, SCs, STs, minorities, and other castes for Karumuri Sunil Yadav's success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X