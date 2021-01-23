Yanamala condemns 'lawless' ways of State government

Amaravati: TDP senior leader and MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu expressed concern that the YSRCP government was resorting to unconstitutional and lawless practices in Andhra Pradesh.

Ramakrishnudu termed it as a 'contempt of court' on the part of the state government to create obstacles for the panchayat elections in total disregard for the High Court division bench order. The people should rise and agitate so as to bid goodbye to the fascist regime. The top officials were also committing contempt of court by disobeying the SEC, he added.

In a statement here Saturday, Ramakrishnudu said by disrupting the functioning of the State Election Commission (SEC), the YSRCP government was causing a Constitutional breakdown.

The Supreme Court had issued an order during the T N Seshan time that the SEC in a state would have the same autonomous powers as those of the Election Commission India.

He said the contempt of court and Constitutional breakdown were a result of the YSRCP's thoughtless actions which would pave way for the imposition of Article 356 in AP. He said the officers were resorting to contempt of court by disobeying the orders of the SEC.

The TDP leader accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of undermining the Constitution by ignoring and disregarding the 74th and 75th Amendments. The Governor had a responsibility as per the Article 243 K (3) to make sure that the government provide the staff to the SEC to conduct the polls. The SEC had issued the panchayat poll notification as per the affidavit submitted by the Central government for conduct of the polls and the vaccination simultaneously.

The former minister clarified that it was a people's government that was ruling the state but not Jagan Mohan Reddy's personal government. It should be further clarified that the government was elected by the people but not by just the YSRCP leaders.

He attributed the reluctance of the government to go along with poll schedule to YSRCP's fears that it would not be able to indulge in violence and intimidation under the prevailing circumstances.