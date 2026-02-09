Mcap of top-8 firms surges by Rs 4.55L-cr

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 valued firms jumped by a whopping Rs 4.55 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner, in line with a remarkable rally in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark surged by 2,857.46 points or 3.53 per cent. From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys saw their valuations erode. The combined market valuation of the eight firms was Rs 4,55,336.36 crore. Reliance Industries added Rs 1,41,887.97 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,63,358.79 crore. LIC’s valuation zoomed Rs 64,926.1 crore to Rs 5,70,198.54 crore.