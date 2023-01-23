Yanamala lambasts CM for 'deceiving' youth

Amaravati: Senior TDP leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of being a fraud who took the youth in the State for a ride.

Yanamala, in a press note released here felt that the ruling YSRCP is only making attempts to cover up the anger that is growing among the youth. The ex-Finance Minister is of the opinion that if any obstructions are created for the 'Yuva Galam', the Padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, it amounts to blocking the future of the youth in the State.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy has made several promises to the youth while in opposition but after coming to power he totally forgot the assurances given to them. Even the welfare of the youth and their future was completely given a goby," he observed.

Jagan did not stand by his promise that he would release a job calendar every year to fill the vacant posts in various government departments, he said and asked what happened to the assurance given to the unemployed that three lakh vacancies would be filled up.

Yanamala said that the youth, particularly those belonging to the SC, ST and Minority sections, lost employment opportunities after Jagan came to power.

Stating that the youth were provided employment opportunities during the Naidu regime through certain special schemes, he said that Jagan had discontinued all such schemes soon after coming to power. "The Chief Minister even deceived the youth by not fulfilling his promise made to them that he would pay unemployment allowance," Yanamala said.

These are the reasons as to why Lokesh is undertaking the Padayatra in the name of 'Yuva Galam' through which he is planning to have first hand information on the problems that the unemployed youth were facing, he said. But, Jagan and his gang were hatching a conspiracy only to create hurdles to the Padayatra and the release of GO No.1 was only part of this plot, he felt. "As the issue of the GO No-1 was pending before the High Court, now Jagan is making efforts to create obstructions to the Padayatra through the Director General of Police (DGP). The letter from the DGP is only part of this game," he said.

Making it clear that as per the provisions of the Constitution, the citizens have the fundamental right to organise meetings and programmes, he lamented that the style of functioning of the Jagan Reddy government was such that the fundamental rights were being suppressed. The unwanted questions raised by the DGP for the Yuva Galam clearly indicate that the countdown has begun for the Jagan Reddy government, Yanamala said. The former Finance minister wanted both the State government and the DGP to realise the fact at least now and extend democratic rule to the people of the State without causing any obstructions to the Yuva Galam.