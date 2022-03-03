Yanamala Ramakrishnudu welcomes AP High Court verdict on capital, asks govt. to implement court orders

The Telugu Desam Party senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision to develop Amaravati as the AP capital. He said that three years have been wasted. A politburo meeting chaired by TDP chief Chandrababu was held after the High Court verdict. Yanamala, who attended the meeting, spoke to the media. He suggested that the government should implement the High Court judgment on Amaravati and not go for an appeal.



He accused YS Jagan of doing injustice to the state in the name of three capitals. He said it was strange to bring in a new bill. Yanamala explained that whatever the government does, it needs the approval of the President and the Centre. Leaders at the TDP politburo meeting, on the other hand, demanded that the three capital idea be dumped. They urged to build Amaravati as the only capital of the state.

Earlier, AP High Court on Thursday delivered judgment on the Amaravati capital. The HC directed the state government to develop the plots earmarked for farmers in the Amaravati capital Region and hand over them within six months as an agreement reached with govt earlier. The High Court directed the govt not to use the plots for any other purposes.