Yanamala’s open letter creates controversy

Rajamahendravaram: A letter written by senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, highlighting the plight of fishermen and farmers affected by the Kakinada SEZ has sparked controversy.

Subrahmanyam accused Yanamala, who has been in politics for over 40 years, of never addressing issues concerning the Backward Classes (BCs). He expressed his dissatisfaction over Yanamala’s lack of focus on BC welfare, sparking a debate within the party ranks.

Former Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Reddy Subrahmanyam participated in a community meeting held at Priyanka Gardens on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by Kudipudi Sattibabu, Chairman of the State Settibalija Welfare and Development Corporation.

Addressing the gathering of Settibalija and Gowda communities, Subrahmanyam questioned the practice of writing open letters in the name of caste instead of holding discussions with the Chief Minister to resolve the grievances. He highlighted that Kapus and Shettibalijas form a significant population in the erstwhile East Godavari district, but the lack of representation for Shettibalijas in key positions has been a long-standing issue. He urged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to clarify whether Yanamala had breached party discipline.

Subrahmanyam also called for the active participation of community members in the upcoming bronze statue unveiling ceremony of Settibalija leader Dommeti Venkata Reddy, scheduled for December 15 at 3 PM at Lala Cheruvu Centre.

Speaking at the meeting, Kudipudi Sattibabu invited all members of the community to participate in the ceremony and make it a grand success. Other prominent attendees included Buddiga Srinivasu, Reddy Raju, Palika Sreesu, Buddiga Radha, Dara Annavaram, Geddada Haribabu, and Pinninti Eka Babu.