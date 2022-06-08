Yantra Seva Scheme launched in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker T Sitaram, district collector Srikesh B Lathakar, YSRCP MLAs on Tuesday said that the mechanisation is essential for cultivation of crops and to achieve good yields. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme from Guntur through video conference here on Tuesday. Tractors and harvesting machinery were distributed to farmers on subsidy on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that farmers can avail subsidy and purchase machinery at their will. Farmers need to register their details through e-crop mode to get benefit from the government, if they lose crops due to calamities.

State government is committed to provide welfare to farmers by providing financial aid, distributing machinery at subsidy price, supplying seeds and manure through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) and also procuring products through purchasing centres by paying minimum support price. YSRCP MLAs, D Krishna Das, R Shanthi, G Kiran Kumar, DCCB chairman, K Rajeswara Rao, joint director for agriculture, K Sridhar people representatives and officials attended the programme.