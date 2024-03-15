Live
Yarapathineni contesting for 7th time
Guntur: TDP high command is fielding former MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao from Gurazala Assembly constituency in the coming elections. He is contesting for the seventh time for State Legislative Assembly.
Similarly, the TDP leadership announced candidature of relator Bhashyam Praveen for the prestigious Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency. He is the first timer to contest in the elections.
He hailed from Pedaparimi of Thullur mandal in Guntur district. He started an election campaign. MLA and YSRCP candidate for Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency Namburu Sankara Rao is his nearest relative.
TDP East Assembly constituency candidate Naseer Ahmed is contesting for the second time for Assembly elections. He contested in 2019 Assembly elections and was defeated.