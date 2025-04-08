Yarlagadda appeals to CEOs in Canada to support Telugu students

Visakhapatnam: National president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad and former Rajya Sabha member Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad urged Telugu CEOs of various companies in Canada to extend support to Telugu students facing challenges with scholarships and employment opportunities.

In a meeting held on Monday in Toronto, the national president highlighted the difficulties experienced by Telugu students in recent times after Donald Trump became the US President.

He emphasised that many parents are worried about their children’s future and called for collaboration with Telugu organisations in Canada to provide scholarships, part-time jobs, and permanent employment for eligible students.

Prominent attendees at the meeting acknowledged the issue, stating that while 80 percent of Telugu students previously obtained work permits and jobs after graduation, the number has now dropped to just 20 percent.

The company representatives assured that they would extend all possible assistance.

Earlier, Yarlagadda met with Surya Bezawada and Vishal Bezawada, Telugu entrepreneurs running Liberty Tax in Canada and urged them to extend their support to Telugu students in Windsor and other cities.