Drone surveillance launched to curb eve-teasing

Rajamahendravaram: In a proactive move to ensure the safety of students, the East Godavari district police have deployed Shakti Teams to monitor educational institutions using advanced drone surveillance.

District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore said that the initiative aims to curb eve-teasing and other illegal activities in the vicinity of various schools and colleges across the district. “The drones will be operational during morning and evening hours, coinciding with the opening and closing times of educational campuses. The surveillance will focus on all major junctions, bus stops, and streets leading to schools and colleges under various police station limits,” he said.

Shakti Teams will use the drone footage to identify troublemakers, loiterers, and individuals engaging in harassment. Patrol teams will be stationed nearby to take immediate action against anyone caught engaging in unlawful behaviour.

SP Narasimha Kishore stated that this technology-driven approach is intended to provide a secure environment for female students and to deter anti-social elements from gathering near academic zones. The police have also urged students and the public to report any suspicious activity to the Shakti Teams or the local police station immediately.