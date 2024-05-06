Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari campaigns in Madicharla, promotes Super Six

In a bid to promote the participation of women in the upcoming elections, Mrs. Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari, wife of Yarlagadda Venkatarao, candidate of the TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance, took part in an election campaign in Madicharla village. The campaign, which was held under the auspices of the village TDP committee, saw leaders and activists from all three parties coming together to support Venkatarao.

The event, which took place in Bapulapadu mandal, focused on promoting the Chandranna Vision and the Super Six schemes that aim to provide financial security to the people. Gnaneshwari and the other party members went from house to house, distributing leaflets and explaining the benefits of the schemes to the residents of Madicharla village.



Gnaneshwari, who is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and participation in politics, emphasized the importance of women playing an active role in the electoral process. She encouraged women to come forward and support Venkatarao and the Chandranna Vision, which aims to bring about positive change in the region.



The campaign received a positive response from the villagers, who showed their support for Venkatarao and the three-party alliance. With Gnaneshwari's support and the backing of the TDP, Janasena, and BJP, Venkatarao is hopeful of emerging victorious in the upcoming elections.

