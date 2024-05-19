Postal ballots of various districts reach Ongole

Ongole : The postal ballots of various district reached here on Saturday at the treasury office with tight security, and they were brought to the Spandana Hall for segregation, under the supervision of the Ongole parliament special officer K Jhansi Lakshmi and the district postal election officer U Visweswara Rao.

The ballots were segregated as per the Assembly constituency and sent to the respective strong room. A total of 2,330 Ongole parliament postal ballots, and 2,343 postal ballots of the eight Assembly constituencies were sealed in separate boxes and then shifted to the strong rooms with police escort.



The Ongole RDO GV Subbareddy, Damaraju Kranthi Kumar of the YSRCP, Shaik Rasool of the Congress party, Basinepalli Rajasekhar of the BJP, Swaroop of the TDP, independent candidates Rayapati Jagadeesh, Kondareddy, Yohan, Koteswara Rao, D Balanjaneyulu, T Hariprasad, B Yedukondalu, S Srikanth, A Mani and other election officers were present.

