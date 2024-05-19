Heavy rain forecast in TS

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rains Telangana until May 23.

On May 22, a low-pressure area is anticipated to form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into a cyclone by May 24. An upper trough extending from Sri Lanka through Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema at an altitude of 3.1 km above sea level is contributing to the current weather patterns. This trough extends up to the northern parts of Tamil Nadu, further influencing the rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon is active in the South Andaman Sea and is expected to spread over the southeast parts of the Bay of Bengal by tomorrow. Residents in both states are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.