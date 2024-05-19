Live
- Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall products in US due to manufacturing issues
- Andhra May 13 violence: SIT visits police stations in Palnadu, Tirupati
- CPI Leader Narayana Predicts Change of Government at Center and in States
- Goof-up in Kerala hospital, doctor implants wrong rod in patient’s hand
- With a three-day week, expect momentum to break
- Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag clinch men’s doubles crown without dropping a game
- Lucknow University’s ‘political nursery’ in full bloom in 2024 LS polls
- BJP leaders demand farmers’ rights
- Vote for lotus if you want strong PM, says HM Amit Shah
- PM Modi says like Naxals, Congress considers entrepreneurs enemies of the country
Just In
Heavy rain forecast in TS
The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rains Telangana until May 23.
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rains Telangana until May 23.
On May 22, a low-pressure area is anticipated to form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into a cyclone by May 24. An upper trough extending from Sri Lanka through Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema at an altitude of 3.1 km above sea level is contributing to the current weather patterns. This trough extends up to the northern parts of Tamil Nadu, further influencing the rainfall.
The Meteorological Department has confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon is active in the South Andaman Sea and is expected to spread over the southeast parts of the Bay of Bengal by tomorrow. Residents in both states are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.