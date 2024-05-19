Malla Reddy embroiled in dispute over land parcel

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near Suchitra under Petbasheerabad police station limits after a fresh land dispute cropped up involving former Minister Ch Malla Reddy. The land parcel under Survey number 82, involving more than 2 acres is being claimed by BRS leaders including former Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy. They reached the spot along with over a dozen of followers following information that others changed the status quo and erected fencing to encroach upon their land. The other side is allegedly supported by the ruling Congress. The development triggered furious response from BRS leaders, who tried to remove the fencing allegedly erected overnight.

Furious over the erection of fencing overnight by the disputant and their men, Malla Reddy along with his son-in-law Marri Rajsekhar Reddy reached the spot and tried to remove the fencing. Before the situation could go out of hand the police tried to pacify both the parties and took into custody the former Minister.

Malla Reddy who alleged that the police had sided with the ruling Congress felt that it was all at the behest of the Congress.

“This has been our property for about 15-years after we bought this. You can also see the even the boundary wall remains intact for decades. Srinivas Reddy supported by Govt Whip A Laxman and Congress were trying to encroach upon. I have all the documents and survey details. This is atrocious. Srinivas Reddy should be arrested,” demanded Malla Reddy.

While the disputants citing the court orders claimed that the land was being shared by 15 individuals, 400 sq yards each. They also cited the Court’s judgement in their favour.

In wake of the claims by both sides, police tried to pacify the issue and urged them to resolve it amicably. After the police tried to stop Malla Reddy engaged in an argument with the officials, they took the BRS leaders into custody.