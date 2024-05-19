Dharani: Govt to clear pending applications by June 4

Hyderabad: The ‘special drive’ to clear all the pending applications related to Dharani which began in March has now a fresh target. It will now complete the task by June 4. Out of a total of 2.45 lakh applications, over 1.5 lakh were cleared before the Election Code came into force, while remaining were pending.

The committee for restructuring the Dharani led by M Kodanda Reddy, held the first review meeting following Lok Sabha polls at Secretariat. The panel which will be giving a report to the government on Dharani shortly has decided to speed up the process of clearing all the grievances by June 4. The members had elaborated discussion on the land disputes in wake of implementation of the Dharani portal by the previous government. The panel during the discussion opined that replacing 76 modules would clear all the flaws. It was observed that because of the existing loopholes those who were at the helm of affairs in the previous government, encroached upon lands.

They were easily able to transfer properties in their names including lands under categories of assigned and prohibited.Earlier the ‘special drive’ was marked to be taken up between March 1 to 9 and the officials were asked to clear some 2.45 lakh applications within the stipulated time. But the dates were extended before the election code came into force.